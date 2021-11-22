Davina Yzermans

Davina Malcolm Yzermans, age 82, of Braham, died November 14, 2021.
Survived by children, Kim (Eric) Hanson and Brad (Tamara); grandchildren, Beth, MacKenzie, Connor, Fiona, Julian, Ruby, Joseph, and Grant; siblings, Jean Rank, and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents James & Jane Malcolm; siblings Rose, Arch, Maureen, and Robert.
Davina moved from Perth, Scotland to St. Paul Minnesota in 1959, married Walter Yzermans in 1965. Davina & Walt lived in Anoka for 40 years and retired to Braham in 2004. Upon Walter's death, she moved to North Branch to be near her daughter, meeting many wonderful new friends and enjoying her time there. Davina's employment through the years included working as a banquet waitress at Majestic Oaks and the Hyatt Regency. Davina was an avid golfer playing for 30 years while enjoying weekly rounds of golf with her friends, family, and participating in many golf leagues. Davina became very skilled at crafting, knitting, and artistic drawings.
A Celebration of Life has been held. Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
