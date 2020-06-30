Dave Larson of Stanchfield passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Cambridge Medical Center at the age of 66. David Wayne Larson was born June 26, 1953 to Donald and Ruby (Nordenstrom) Larson in Braham, Minnesota. Dave is survived by his wife Debbie Larson of Stanchfield; sons Chris Hacker of Baxter, Josh Magnuson of California, Tim Magnuson of Fargo, North Dakota; mother Ruby (Ted) Lyman of Fargo, North Dakota; sister Sue Maack of Fargo, North Dakota; brother Merle Miller of California; canine companions Sam and Tess; many other relatives and friends. David’s family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to Rob & Shanna Krantz and Tim & Andrea Bertz for their friendship and support during this very difficult time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service ~ Olson Chapel, Rush City www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
