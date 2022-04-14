David Wayne Hollis, 76 of Joliet, Ill., passed from this life on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Amita Health Medical Center in Joliet, Ill.
David was born on September 12, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minn. During his teen years, he lived in a foster home on a farm near Stanchfield, Minn. He attended Braham High School where he played football, baseball, and track. He would reminisce of his time working on the farm.
David was a United States Veteran who proudly served during Vietnam. He was a retired truck driver, he worked for many cartage transport companies throughout his 40 years. Since 2014, David enjoyed working in maintenance at Bob's Discount Furniture in Shorewood, Ill. His hobbies were fishing, video games, and maintaining his beautiful yard, but mostly he loved being with his family.
David was survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Pugliese) Hollis; one son David E. Hollis, two daughters Christine (Jeff) Ieler, Angela (Peter) Goc; grandchildren Allison (Mark) Nelson, Eric Rigby (Mistie) Lydia Goc, Conrad Goc; great-grandchildren Emma Nelson, Bentley Rigby; sister Linda (John) Mitchell; several nieces and nephews; and his foster family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents Ezera and Mildred Hollis; sister Donna Hollis; foster parents Roy and Eleanor Larson and foster brother Dennis Larson.
Memorial Service was on March 2, 2022 in Joliet, Ill. Internment was at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. David will be missed by his family and friends.
