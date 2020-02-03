David V. Wright, age 56 of Rush City passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence. David was born on September 17, 1963 in Cambridge to parents, Virgil and Virginia (Thurston) Wright. David attended North Branch Schools and eventually moved and settled in Owatonna where he was employed at Cybex Company for many years. He moved back to the family homestead near North Branch in 2009. David loved deer hunting as well as fishing. Preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Virginia; nephew, Paul A.V. Iverson. Survived by his sisters, Virginia (Palmer) Iverson and Claudia McCollum; nephews, Fred P. Iverson and Gene Peters; niece Chelsea Peters. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Full Moon Bar and Restaurant (2425 Stark Rd) Harris. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
David V. Wright
