David R. Hallin

David Roger Hallin, age 72, passed away on September 9, 2020 from Parkinson’s Disease. Dave was born in Milaca, Minnesota on March 12, 1948. He was adopted by Bernard and Irene (Dixon) Hallin and grew up in South Minneapolis. Dave is survived by his wife Dianne; daughters Michelle (Al) Monson, Karin (Chad) Broeker, and Erika (Marty) Nelson; seven grandchildren Alex, Daniel, Josie, Josh, Megan, Mason and Emma; sisters Linda (Vern) Stassen, Charlotte Norberg, Judy Berggren; brother Roger (Deb) Berggren; sister-in-law Mary Schnell; brothers-in-law Norman Schnell, Wayne (Brenda) Schnell, Dave Poffenroth, Bill Rosenkranz, and Dave Christiansen; many nieces and nephews and Kimberly Martin who was like a daughter to him. Special thank you to Allina Hospice, especially Sandy, Lutia, Jill and Mary who brought so much comfort to Dave and his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation an hour and half prior at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge, Minnesota. Fika following the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Deeper Life Bible Camp Blackduck, Minnesota, www.dlbconline.com. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
