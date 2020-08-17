David K. Trulson

David Kermit Trulson, age 85 of North Branch passed on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ecumen Care Center in North Branch. David was born December 13, 1934 in North Branch to parents, Henry and Clara (Splittstoesser) Trulson. David’s parents moved to St. Paul where he grew up. In his early twenties he bought a farm in Stacy where he raised horses and Norwegian Elkhounds. In his later years he sold his farm to winter in a warmer climate and return to Minnesota in the spring and summer months. Among Dave’s hobbies were attending auctions, clock shows and farmers markets in many different states and occasionally in European Countries. He enjoyed traveling, as well as purchasing and fixing various types of clocks. As he got older he moved in with his Sister Karin and her son Jeffery in Pine City. The last few years of David’s life he had Alzheimer’s and was moved to the Ecumen Care Center in North Branch. David is survived by his sister Linda Christen and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Clara Trulson, his sister Karin Ann Turbeville. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with visitation one hour prior to the service on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Interment will following the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Weber, MN. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
