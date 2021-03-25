It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of David James Burczek on Friday, March 19, 2021. Growing up in western Minnesota, Dave was the fifth child of seven to Bernard and Alice Burczek. He was a paperboy and played basketball in Dawson, Minnesota. He worked his whole career in Minnesota as an insurance agent. He married Deborah Putnam in 2005 and lived in Minnesota until recently moving to Buckeye, Arizona to fulfill his retirement dream. He loved traveling with his wife Deb and spent as much time in Hawaii as possible. He lovingly cared for two boys, William and John. A lifelong MN Vikings and Twins fan, he made sure everyone in the family was fully outfitted with jerseys during games. As a hobby, he collected and rebuilt ‘57 Chevy cars. David is preceded in death by his mother, Alice; grandparents; and three brothers, Lenus, Gary, and Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Deb; father, Bernard; two sons, William and John; five grandchildren, Shawn, Faith, Joshua, Henry, and Adelaide; and three siblings, Carol, Sharon, and Duane.
