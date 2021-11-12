David "Dave" Bennett

Dave Bennett of Grand Rapids, formerly of Sunrise, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his home at the age of 33.
David Garrit Bennett was born October 22, 1988 in Seoul, South Korea.
Dave loved all sports and was a good athlete. During his school years, he participated in baseball, football and cross country. Basketball became his sport of choice in middle school and high school. Upon graduating from North Branch High School in 2007, he went to work in sales and the food industry.
Dave will be remembered as a caring, fun-loving jokester with a big heart. We will miss his smiles, hugs and laughter.
Dave is survived by his parents Vincent and Alice Bennett; brother Brian Bennett; niece Aubriella Franzmeier; many aunts, uncles cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jason and Phyllis Bennett, Donald and Alice Wilcox and Claudia Swader; biological father Brian Ling; cousin Noah Carlson.
Pastor David Stertz will officiate funeral services for David: 11 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Sunrise Bible Church in Sunrise. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in the Sunrise Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
