David Allen Selix died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital. He was 70 years old. David was born on May 27, 1951 in St. Paul, MN to Harold and Grace (Michaels) Selix. He attended St. Francis Schools until the eighth grade and spent three years in the Army, serving one of those years in Vietnam. On June 17, 1972, he was united in marriage to Diane Vetos at Cambridge Lutheran Church. David primarily worked as a truck driver and enjoyed hunting, fishing, flea markets, wrestling, spending time with his family and going south to Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Grace; his sister, Carolyn and his brother, Daniel. David is survived by his wife, Diane; his son, Clinton (Victoria); his daughters, Laura (John) and Darla (Jon); his brothers, Harold, Larry, Gary, Timothy and his sister, Nancy; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Military honors are being provided by Mora American Legion Post 201. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
