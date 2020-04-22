David A. Johnson, age 58 of North Branch, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020. David was born on May 22, 1961 in Rush City to parents, Ellis and Verona (Sederberg) Johnson. He lived his entire life in North Branch. He received his GED right after his class graduated in 1979. He worked with his brother, Gary, for a brief time doing plumbing, but decided to put his talents to use on furniture refinishing and upholstery. He then moved on to marine upholstery where he spent most of his career. David married his love, Verle R. Harmon on October 5, 1991. David loved nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, gardening and just being outdoors. His favorite place to visit was the North Shore where many memories were created. He was a proud long time member of the Sons of the American Legion. He loved astronomy, history, Star Trek and the Beatles. He was always entertaining his family, friends and coworkers with his witty sense of humor and his vast knowledge of trivia information. David is survived by his wife, Verle; daughter, Tina (Harold) Engberg of Braham; son Troy (Kelly) Buffington of Amery, WI; brother, Gary (Roseanne) Johnson of Stark; brother-in-law, David Foley of North Branch; his seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; aunts, Beverly Brand of Mound and Harriet Ryberg of Lindstrom. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Verona and sister, Cheryl Foley. He will be missed dearly and held forever in our hearts. A family graveside service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch with a public memorial service scheduled for a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences can be expressed to the family online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.