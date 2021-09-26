Darrell "Pete" Glidden, a life-long teacher in education and life, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 peacefully in his home of 60 years, 'Greenfield Farm,' surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old.
Born on December 7, 1929 in Windom, MN to Joseph and Mearn Glidden, he was the second oldest of 14 children. He has many stories of his childhood and spent many cherished times with his brothers and sisters. Pete graduated from Windom High School.
After high school, Pete worked as a Quality Inspector in a Colorado coal mine and worked for the MN Hwy Dept. He was drafted and served 9 months in combat as a Sergeant and tank commander in the Korean War. After his army service, Pete finished a Bachelor Degree in English.
Pete spent 28 years teaching school in the Braham Area. He was very proud of his occupation and truly enjoyed teaching every single day. He coached sports but was extremely active in the English Department. He directed many high school plays and made sure to include as many students as possible. He coached speech and was also a District Speech Judge. Pete's teaching can still be recited by many of his former students; "The quality of mercy is not strained; It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath ~ Merchant of Venice Act IV, Sc.1. He also could recite the book, Jabberwacky like no other. Pete retired at the age of 57 from the Braham Area School.
Pete's other passion, besides being at his farm, was horseracing. Pete enjoyed going to the track, whether it was the County Fair Horse Races or heading to the big tracks. Pete did a lot of research on horse bloodlines and had an eye for the 'right' horse. Pete shared his love of horses with his kids along with his love of his farm.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Jack, Marion, Milton; sisters, Janice, Joan and Linda; grandson Toivo; and great-grandson Isaac.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Carol; children, Vincent (Daryln), Kris Metzger, Darrell Joe (Gwen), Scott (Julie), Kathryn, Beth (Jim) Finnerty, Peter (Shelli), Sarah (Shannon) Foote; step-children, Carla (Scott) Lee Eichenwald, Erika Lee, Randy Lee; 16 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Kathleen), Steve (Sharon), Eugene (Barb); sisters, Mary Smith, Judy (Arlys) Lamaack, and Betty (Sam) Burton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. The service will be live streamed to the Braham Lutheran Church facebook page. Memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Thursday, October 7th and again one hour prior to the service ALL at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Braham VFW Post 1731. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
