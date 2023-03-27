Darrell and Denise Mattson

Darrell James Mattson, age 73, and Denise Lillian (Koslowski) Mattson, age 68, of Stark, MN passed away on March 5, 2023.

Darrell was born on May 25, 1949 to James and Ruth (Brackenbury) Mattson. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from North Branch High School. He then served in the United States Army. As a Vietnam Veteran, he was proud of his service to his country. After returning home, Darrell spent his professional career in transportation.

