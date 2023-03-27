Darrell and Denise Mattson

Darrell James Mattson, age 73, and Denise Lillian (Koslowski) Mattson, age 68, of Stark, MN passed away on March 5, 2023.
Darrell was born on May 25, 1949 to James and Ruth (Brackenbury) Mattson. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from North Branch High School. He then served in the United States Army. As a Vietnam Veteran, he was proud of his service to his country. After returning home, Darrell spent his professional career in transportation.
Denise was born on October 6, 1954 to George and Florence (Snaza) Koslowski. She was raised in Grenville, SD before moving with her family to North Branch, MN in 1970. Denise graduated from North Branch High School and then, while raising her family, spent her career in the health care profession in Rush City and Cambridge hospitals.
Darrell and Denise were married on April 20, 1974 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in North Branch, MN. To this union, they added three amazing children. For the rest of their lives, they counted themselves blessed for the gifts of Kirk, Kami and Kent, and their six grandchildren.
For Darrell and Denise, building strong relationships with family and friends was a priority. They regularly hosted friends and family at their home in Stark, as well as at their camper on Rush Lake. Both enjoyed being outside, camping, and fishing. Darrell always looked forward to spring so he could get their vegetable gardens going; and Denise looked forward to the fall when she would snuggle in and start her crocheting projects. Both hobbies were done with the thought of others in mind, as the fruits of their respective hobbies always found homes elsewhere.
Denise and Darrell were also proud members of the Isanti, MN VFW Post 2735. Darrell served on Color Guard, and Denise was President of the Auxiliary. Supporting and donating time to our nation's military veterans was important to them, and they saw it as another way they could honor their country and give back to their community.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Mattson. Denise is preceded in death by her father, George Koslowski and her stepfather, Eugene Robinson. Denise and Darrell are joined in death by their son, Kirk Mattson.
They leave behind their daughter Kami (Colin) Brand of Otsego, MN; son Kent (Marri) Mattson of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren John, Isaac, Alison and Daniella Brand, Bryce Raduziner, and Ethan Mattson; Darrell's siblings Beverly (Martin) Zachrison of Isanti and Philip (Tonia) Mattson of Stark; Denise's mother Florence Robinson of North Branch; Denise's siblings Fred (Jo) Koslowski of Milltown, WI, Eric (Maggie) Koslowski, Dominic (Cindy) Koslowski, and Lea (Terry) Dehn all of North Branch, George (Angela) Koslowski of Fort Dodge, IA; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 4-8PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.