Darlyne Clarice Sybrant

Darlyne Sybrant of Brooklyn Park passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Urbana Place Senior Living in Brooklyn Park at the age of 85. Darlyne Clarice Nelson was born January 16, 1935 to Edward and Clara (Wredberg) Nelson in Harris, Minnesota. Darlyne loved and cherished her family. Darlyne is survived by her children Linda (Tom) Juntunen of Blaine, Larry Sybrant of New Hope, Laurie (Ron) Stream of Albertville; grandchildren Amy (Erik) Roell, Joe (Cori) Sybrant, Andy (Lindsey) Juntunen, Angie (Mark) Roell, Jeremy Sybrant, Jodie (Rob) Hermes; great-grandchildren Carissa, Ian, Trey, Blake, Alexa, Brynna, Cora, Avery, Audrey, Isabelle, Brighton, Jeremiah, Nathaniel, Nicholas; siblings Ed Jr. (Marilyn) Nelson of North Branch, Ron (Debbie) Nelson of Rush City, Delores Nelson of Coon Rapids, Lynette (Dwayne) Prokosch of Coon Rapids; sister-in-law Joanne Sybrant of Rush City; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Clara Nelson; husband Willard “Bud” Sybrant; brothers Don Sybrant, Ralph (Joyce) Sybrant. Due to the current pandemic, a private family service is planned. Special thanks to Urbana Place Senior Living for their loving care. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.