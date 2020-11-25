Darlene Mae Burley

Darlene Mae (nee Ludwigs) Powell Burley, of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Suite Living Care Center in Roseville, MN. She was 91 years old. Darlene was born on May 11, 1929 near Chatsworth, Iowa. She was the first child of Henry and Martha (Beeck) Ludwigs. She was baptized on May 26, 1929 and confirmed in 1944 from St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Chatsworth, IA. She was raised on farms in Iowa and South Dakota, milking cows, shocking oats, and shucking corn. She attended school when she could, through 8th grade. While working at her uncle’s farm, she met Howard Powell. They married on October 10, 1947 in St. Matthew’s Church in Chatsworth, IA. They lived in Iowa and South Dakota before finally settling in Cambridge, MN. They were blessed with five children. They were divorced on February 22, 1971. Darlene worked at the Cambridge Egg Plant from 1966 until the plant closed. She then worked at Blue FoxTackle. Darlene married Richard Burley on March 25, 1972. Darlene and Dick attended the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church. Dick passed on November 29, 2001. Darlene loved spending her winters in Texas doing old time and country music dancing, embroidery, reading, playing cards and being with family. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Richard and Howard and significant friend Charlie Wilson. She leaves behind her children, Robert (Colleen) Powell, Carol (Douglas) Erickson, Eugene (Shannon) Powell, Jane (David) Shattuck, and Sandra (Robert) Hahn; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister Eunice (Lester) Vetos; brothers, Lawrence Ludwigs, Leslie (Marcene) Ludwigs, and Lowell (Jan) Ludwigs. A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. Memorials are preferred to the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church Radio Ministries. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted online at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.