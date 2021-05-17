Darlene K. Schuppan, age 81 of Casper, Wyoming and formerly of Stacy, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at home in Casper, Wyoming surrounded by family. Darlene was born on July 17, 1939 in Buffalo, South Dakota to Harold and Kathleen Carlson, along with her twin brother Donald Carlson. Darlene graduated in 1957 from Buffalo High School, and married Edward Schuppan on July 10, 1957 in Belle Fouche, South Dakota. For the next 20 years, they lived on the East Coast going from one Navy duty station to another from Virginia all the way to Cuba. Together they had four children, Roxie Burwell (Roddy), Tammy Ugro, Sonja Magnuson (Jeffrey) and Edward Schuppan Jr. In 1975, the Lord brought a wonderful girl Jo Hemmer (Terry) into their lives, and they added onto their family by one more daughter. After retiring from the Navy, they moved to Casper, Wyoming until 1983 when they moved to Cleveland, Tennessee to attend the Norvel Hayes Bible College. After graduating in 1984, they moved to Winner, South Dakota to bring the Love of the Lord to the wonderful people on the Rosebud Indian Reservation and started a church in Ideal, South Dakota. This was a work of love for them, and brought many wonderful friends into their lives. They moved to Stacy, Minnesota in 1995, and Darlene lived there until she moved to Casper, Wyoming to live with her daughter Roxie in 2018. Darlene had an undying love for God, and his Son Jesus Christ, and often said the greatest doctor was Dr. Jesus. Everybody who ever met Darlene was loved. She walked in love, and wrapped that love around everyone she met. Her favorite thing to do was read the Bible while listening to gospel music. She also enjoyed coloring in inspirational coloring books, watching Christian TV, and listening to audio books. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harlan and Jerry; husband, Edward Sr; son, Edward Jr; granddaughter, Jennifer and great-grandson, Carter. She is survived by her brother, Donald Carlson; daughters, Roxie, Tammy, Sonja, and Jo; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Access Church (4359 392nd St.) in North Branch, MN 55056. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at church. Interment following service at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
