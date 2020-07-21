Darlene I. Anderson, age 77 of Kost, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home, peacefully with family present. Darlene was born on March 6, 1943 and grew up on the family farm in Farmington, Minnesota. She later moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas with Jack Mills when they were married in 1959. Upon their return, they built a home together and had four children from the marriage. Darlene was divorced in 1978 and found herself at a Parents without Partners Dance where she found her love of her life, Ken Anderson. She married Ken on August 14, 1981 in Farmington. Darlene went back to school, earned her diploma and then attended North Hennepin Community College, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She later attended college again at Mankato State University earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Darlene then preceded to teach nursing at NHCC. Darlene kept her RN License active until she passed away. She was very proud of her license and loved being a nurse and teacher. Darlene’s faith was very important to her and a big part of the life. She was a devoted Christian women who kept her faith in God no matter what troubles came into her life. She belonged to congregations wherever she lived and attended church services regularly until she was physically unable at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund. Darlene loved family parties, antique stores, collecting Shawnnee Pottery, yard sales and cooking deserts for guests to enjoy and also loved her hummingbirds. Her passion was gardening. She loved her flowers!There wasn’t a day you wouldn’t find her planting all types of flowers in her gardens. When Darlene was covered with dirt and wet from watering, she had the biggest smile and you know she was happy and life couldn’t be better! Darlene was a very loving, caring, forgiving, compassionate daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. Every time you saw Darlene, you would want to get two hugs from her because it felt so wonderful being in her arms. She will be truly missed and lovingly remembered always by everyone that had the pleasure and honor of knowing her. Darlene was a gift from God, to all that knew and loved her. She will always be planting flowers in God’s garden. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Christine Mills and her son, Ryan; son, Michael (Jody) Mills and their children, Nicholas, Kayly and Maxwell; son, John Mills; brother, Wayne (Sharon) Mattson and their children, Brian, Gina and Shawna and Russell Mattson and his sons, Sam and Phillip; her great-granddaughter, River Lilly Rose Augustin and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Florence; husband, Ken Anderson; daughter, Doreen Mills; sisters, Shirley Nelson and Donna O’Connor and brother, Warren Mattson. Private family services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund with Rev. Marla Amborn officiating. A public visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch followed by a public graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Corinthian Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.