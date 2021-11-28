Darlene H. Anton-Heilig

Darlene "Dar" Helen Anton-Heilig, 86, of North Branch, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at M Health Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, MN.
She is survived by her children Sandy (Randy) Lindemeier, Dale (Kim) Anton, Kevin (special friend Maria) Anton, Kathy Anton, Sue (Perry) Humble, Jim Heilig, Tom Heilig, and Jon Heilig; siblings Sharon (Bill) Tretsven, Ron (Ellen) Nelson, and Jackie (Mike) Houlihan; as well as 20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Dar passed from this life into the loving arms of our Lord, and has been reunited with her parents Emil and Georgia Nelson; husbands George Anton and Herb Heilig; children Scott Anton, Jay Anton and her infant son; and granddaughter Laura Beckman.
Dar was born on October 14, 1935 in Lent Township to Emil and Georgia Nelson and grew up in Shafer. She graduated from Taylors Falls High School in 1953. Dar worked many years as a Nursing Assistant at Green Acres Nursing Home, at Shafer Electronics, and is known fondly by many for the years she baked at North Country Coffee in North Branch.
She was a hard worker, loving and devoted mother, wife and grandmother. In her free time, Dar enjoyed spending time with her family. Crocheting everything from blankets to baby booties as well as other needle crafts. Baking was her passion, and no one baked or cooked like she did, her muffins were the best! History and learning were important to her and she passed that love on to her children and grandchildren. She loved listening to books and music, drinking a good cup of coffee, most of all she spent a great deal of time reading her Bible and praying.
Dar was a faith filled woman of God who lived life fully, loved her family fiercely and thought of others more than herself, she will be greatly missed by many. She loved to say "If you don't have faith, you have nothing."
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Kost Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to United Cerebral Palsy of MN at www.ucpmn.org, 200 University Ave. East, St. Paul, MN 55101.
Arrangement are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.