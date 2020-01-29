Darell Golly, age 87, of Braham, passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge, MN. Darell Steven Golly was born on October 31, 1932 to Harold Golly and Helen (Schwinger) Golly in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He lived there with his family until he was 12 when they moved to the farm in Braham, MN. Darell joined the army when he was 19 and served for part of his enlistment in Germany. He returned to the area and married Donna Olson on July 21, 1956. He then settled down to raise his growing family on a farm near Braham. Darell was a welder by trade and worked for General Safety in North Branch for many years building fire trucks. He then worked for Arrow Tank in Cambridge until his retirement. Darell, his father Harold, and his son John, farmed their land together for many years and Darell and Donna managed a small dairy herd. Darell enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Darell was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen; son John and brother-in-law Don Gries. Darell is survived by his wife Donna; children, Randy (Joann) Golly, Deb (James) Shockman, Lois (Kenneth) O’Brien, D.J. (Christy) Golly, Kathy (Dave) Tomlinson; daughter-in-law Linda Golly; brother Wayne (Marlys) Golly; sister Margie Gries; special cousin Jane Golly Johnson; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. Interment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Braham VFW Post 1731. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
