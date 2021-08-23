Danny Larson of Cambridge passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System at the age of 73. Danny was born October 2, 1947 to Rodney and Marjorie (Ireland) Larson in Wadena, Minnesota. Danny is survived by his wife Shirley Larson of Cambridge; children: Shelley, Caleb, Rachel, Elizabeth, Chad; Kathy (Brian) Burma from Clinton, Iowa, Elden (Lisa) Ouverson from Rush City, Jennifer (Andrew) Jungkunz of Ramona, California; many grandchildren including Kaiden Ouverson and Reagan Jungkunz; brothers: James Larson, David Larson and Robert Hill; many other relatives and friends. Danny was preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Marjorie Larson and daughter Krissi Ouverson. A memorial service is planned for Danny at 2 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service. The interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
