Dallas Renaldo Berggren of North Branch, Minnesota passed away on April 4, 2021, in his childhood home, thankful for the promise of the Resurrection. Dallas was born on June 10, 1940 to Renaldo and Vivienne (Carlson) Berggren. Dallas graduated from North Branch High School in 1958, having lettered in track. Proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps, he held that pride and respect for all branches of the military his entire life. He was united in marriage to Gloria Ables (Miller) on August 18, 1962. They were blessed with three children: Steve, Todd, and Michelle Berggren. He spent his career in vending services and due to his gift of gab, befriended many people. Dallas enjoyed getting together with family, friends, and high school classmates and would strike up a conversation with almost anyone. He was a member of the Forest Lake Masons, the Rush City Order of the Eastern Star, and was a member of Spring Lake Lutheran Church in North Branch, Minnesota. On May 16, 1981, he was united in marriage to Judith Decker, gaining two additional daughters, Patricia Lex and Heidi Cava. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Ronnie, wife Judith, daughter-in-law Cinthia, and niece Heather LeFebvre. He is survived by children Steve (Beth) Berggren of North Branch, Minnesota, Todd (Sudaporn) Berggren of Gilbert, Arizona, Michelle Berggren of Orlando, Florida, Patricia Lex of North Branch, Minnesota, and Heidi (Michael) Cava of Burlington, Vermont; grandchildren Eric (Katelyn) Berggren, Cami (Sean) Flanagan, Kari Berggren, Andrea (Josh) Berry, Kaitlin (Kohl) Geisinger, Alexander Berggren, Supisara Pakdee, Nathan and Ian Lex, and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service and celebration of life for Dallas will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Spring Lake Lutheran Church, 8440 Erickson Road NE, North Branch, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch, Minnesota. Lunch to follow back at Spring Lake Lutheran Church.
