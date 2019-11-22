Dale Wilbur Franklin, of Cambridge, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home at the age of 84. He was born on April 15, 1935 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Wilbur and Ida Franklin. He attended Finlayson Schools until the 8th grade. In 1957, he married Darlene Margaret Carlson, and together they had two children, David and Duane. Darlene passed away in 2001. In 2002, Dale and Paige found each other while driving for Medi-Van. Dale also worked as a milk truck driver, diesel mechanic, welder, machinist, and coffee-man at Trinity Lutheran Church, cemetery grounds-keeper. Spending time with his family was of utmost importance to him. Through the years, he enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, county fairs, thrashing shows and the Renaissance Festival. Dale is survived by Paige Carlstrom of Cambridge; sons Dave (Jenny) Franklin, Duane (Virginia) Franklin all of Harris; grandchildren Amanda (Scott) Lindquist of Anchorage, Alaska, Bryan (Renee) Franklin of Prior Lake, Seth (Jen) Franklin of Baldwin, Wisconsin, Derek Franklin, Collin (Julia Lindgren) Franklin all of Harris; great-grandchildren Abel, Alexa, Sylvia, Asher and Piper; brother Phil (Bonnie) Franklin of Appleton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dale is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Ida Franklin; wife Darlene Franklin; sister Anita Collins. Pastor Ralph Holbrook will officiate at funeral services for Dale at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal will be held Monday, November 25, 4-7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment with military honors will take place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City. Memorials in Dale’s memory may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 8000 West 78th Street, #175, Edina, MN 55439. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Dale Wilbur Franklin
Service information
Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Nov 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
11:00AM
