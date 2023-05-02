The Lord called Dale Jaffrey of Rush City home to be with Him on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the age of 77.
Dale Curtis Jaffrey was born December 9, 1945 to George and Fay Jaffrey in Rush City, Minnesota.
Dale attended Rush City schools. After graduating from high school, Dale went on to the University of Minnesota majoring in business economics. During his last two years of college, Dale operated the Rush City A&W with his mother. Upon graduating from U of M, Dale enlisted in the Navy serving in Hawaii and Washington, DC. He would often say he spent 4 years in the Navy without setting a foot on a ship.
After his time in the Navy, Dale moved back to Rush City to live with his mother in the same house his family moved to when he was 3 years old. Dale's job included going to businesses throughout the upper Midwest, analyzing whether they had enough workers compensation insurance. The constant traveling took its toll so he had to retire early.
Dale was known for his gardening (both flower and vegetable) which became his hobby.
Dale is survived by his brother Larry (Gail) Jaffrey of Gainesville, Virginia; niece Lynette (Jaffrey) Palmer of Columbia, Maryland; nephew Kent Jaffrey of Warrenton, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Fay Jaffrey; stepfather Henry J. Muellner; brother Jack Muellner.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Dale: 2 PM, Monday, May 15, 2023 with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in the First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
