Dale A. Jorgenson, age 75 of North Branch, died on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Pillars Hospice in Oak Park Heights. Dale was born on February 22, 1946 in Minneapolis to parents, Andrew and Mabel (Erickson) Jorgenson. He attended North Branch Schools and graduated with the class of 1964. Dale worked as a fabricator of elevators for 30 years. He married Darlene Frear on April 19, 2008. Dale loved shopping with his Tweety, hunting, traveling and movies. Dale is survived by his brother, Ordean (Sally) Pierce; nephew, Darren (Joleen) Pierce; niece, Karen (Scott) Carpenter; great grand nieces and nephews, Cassondra, Jacob, Adam, Riley and Madison and great-great grandniece, Addison (Cutie Pie). He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene M. Frear-Jorgenson; mother, Mabel; father, Andrew and uncle, George Erickson. A visitation will take place on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch followed by a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
