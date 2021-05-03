Curtis N. Carlson was born December 2, 1927 to Tennie and Ingeborg (Erickson) Carlson in Harris and grew up on their rural farm with his older sister Virginia. He attended school in Harris and North Branch. Following high school graduation, he worked with his father on the family farm. Even though Curtis and Elaine both attended North Branch High School, they didn’t date until they attended the St. Croix Valley Youth following graduation. They were married on February 14, 1950 during a blizzard. Curtis and Elaine settled in Harris where Curtis farmed with his father and they raised their family. They attended the Harris Covenant Church where they were members and were active in various church ministries. They were also active in 4-H and Farm Bureau. In the 1970’s, Curtis sold the dairy cattle, replaced them with beef and then he and Elaine went trucking. They drove semi-truck across the lower 48 states until they retired to the farm in their 60’s. Curtis and Elaine enjoyed life on the farm, doing puzzles, playing board games, and doing crafts and construction projects with their family. They raised six children: Roger (Marsha), Sylvia (Mark-deceased), Sharon, Royal (Brenda), Randy (Karen), Sonda (Brad). They enjoyed their grandchildren: Nathan, Benjamin, LeeAnne, Jeremiah, Jeremy, Jesse, Heidi, Eleni, Kristos, Michael (deceased), Jared, Christy, Kelli, Katie, Megan, Andrea, Zachary, Branda, Riley, Tennie. They also cherished their great-grandchildren: Emmett, Xander, Posiedon, Brooklyn, Marcus, Jonathan, Theodora, Brooks, Hayden, Amelia, Linnea, Chloe, Liem, and one on the way. Curtis passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2021, at the age of 93 years. Curtis was preceded in death by Elaine, his wife of 69 years; his parents; his sister, Virginia Ahlquist; son-in-law, Mark; daughter-in-law, Debbie; and grandson, Michael. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Harris Covenant Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 17th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment will follow the service at the Harris Covenant Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
