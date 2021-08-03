Curtis Leo Chromulak, age 55 of Finlayson, MN, died unexpectedly on July 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clella Maheu, Leo Guitar and Stephen and Margaret Chromulak of Pennsylvania; brother Stephen Chromulak II. Curtis is survived by his mother Marilyn Pelz and father Stephen R. Chromulak; son Nathanial Burndt-Chromulak; grandson Bradley Puchek and sister Tanya Van Reese. Also survived by his uncles James Guitar and Gregory (Deb) Chromulak; aunt Teddi (Warren) Gieseke; nephews Jacob and Jeff VanReese; nieces Jo Beth Van Reese and Sarah Loveland; great-nieces Haley VanReese and Gabriella Johnson and great-nephews Hayden, Brian and Tye VanReese; cousin Jeffrey Chromulak; former wife and dear friend Sheri Chromulak and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Curtis’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St., Cambridge, 763-689-2244. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the funeral home.Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
