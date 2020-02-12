Colonel Richard A. Skovgaard passed away on the morning of February 8, 2020 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, FL with his wife, Beverly, and daughter, Erica, by his side. At age seven, his family moved to North Branch, MN where he grew up on a dairy farm. During his 33 years in the Air Force, he flew the KC-135, the F-100, and was a highly decorated combat veteran in Vietnam flying the O-2 as a FAC. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his daughter Erica Skovgaard; his son Michael Skovgaard; two granddaughters, Amber Skovgaard and Britany Reichardt; two great-granddaughters, Ashlyn Graves and Rylie Reichardt; and three step grandchildren, Tara Williams, and David and Corinna Milstein. A Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home, 5400 Village Dr., Viera, FL. You may sign Richard’s guest book and see an extended obituary at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
