Cliff Nelson of Pine City, formerly of Shorewood Park of Rush Lake/Braham, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Welia Health Care in Mora at the age of 73, just one week shy of his birthday. Clifford Raymond Nelson was born November 16, 1946 to Roy and Lucille (Johnson) Nelson in Rush City, Minnesota. Cliff was raised with two brothers, Joe and Walt, and two sisters, Judy and Cathy. He attended school through 12th grade in Braham and shortly after was drafted in the military where he earned his sharp shooter medal while being trained as a linesman in the Army and honorably discharged in 1968. In 1970, Cliff married the love of his life, Karen, after a minor fender bender that led to a dinner. Together they raised three children in Scandia and later retired to a home on the lake in Rush City. Cliff loved fishing and creating some amazing meals on the grill for the whole crew that frequently arrived at their home for holidays and fishing opener. He was an avid deer hunter, gun collector and lover of old cars. He spent the last year and a half of his life in his own cabin with his beloved dog, Maggie. Together they visited everyone they could. She was always by his side. Cliff would often get questioned where Maggie was if she wasn’t with him. He loved wandering everywhere within a 100 mile radius finding the “good” bargains, whether it was a table or a case of soup, doing Christmas shopping or finding that 50 lb. bag of potatoes. Cliff was a member of the Pine City American Legion and enjoyed visiting friends and telling stories. He was always ready with a quick joke and a smile for everyone he met and had many friends that knew just how big his heart was. He could tell jokes for hours and make anyone laugh, but we all knew not to sneak up behind him. Cliff was a man with more integrity than most could imagine and would do just about anything to help someone in need if he was able to. He will never know how truly missed he will be by so many. Cliff didn’t make it out in the woods deer hunting opener on Saturday, but I would like to think that he made it in time for the Sunday morning hunt. Cliff is survived by his children Brenda (Steve) Wariakois of Franconia, Dan (DeAnne) Berwald of Vadnais Heights, Cliff (Kim) Nelson of Pine City; grandchildren: Guy, Jon, Nick, Angie, Kaitlyn, Branden, Alayna and McKenzie; many great-grandchildren; brothers Joe (JoAnne) Nelson of North Branch, Walt (Carol) Nelson of Braham; sisters Cathy (Mike) Greeley, Judy (Lonnie) Anderson all of Braham; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lucille Nelson; wife Karen Nelson; three infant sons: Craig, Clifford and Clayton. A gathering of family and friends is planned for Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12 Noon-4 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A spring 2021 interment will take place in Elim Cemetery, Scandia. Memorials may be designated to: Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
