Clifford "Cliff" Frank Ramberg

Clifford Frank Ramberg was born on the family farm in Harris, MN on September 26, 1930 to Frank and Anna Ramberg. He passed away on October 16, 2021 at the age of 91 years.
He was the fifth of nine children. He attended the Willow Grove School in Harris. In his younger years he worked on a local turkey farm and as a farmhand. He also worked in construction building barns and installing barn cleaners and drove truck for Purina Mills in Minneapolis.
Cliff was drafted and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 - 1954; he served as a track vehicle repairman. While on leave with six months yet to serve, he married the love of his life, Marcia Hoyden, on July 8, 1953. They were married for 65 years. They settled in Harris and had four children. He leased the Skelly Station in Harris for four years and then in 1960, he went to work for Minnesota Department of Transportation (MN DOT) in Rochester as a mechanic apprentice, two years later moving to the Oakdale Facility where he eventually became the Oakdale Shop Supervisor. He retired from MN DOT in 1991. He enjoyed 30 years of retirement.
Cliff loved the outdoors, summer and winter fishing, hunting, feeding and identifying the birds. He was a talented mechanic and handyman who could fix almost anything. He played the harmonica and guitar and loved when the family played music together. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were one of his greatest joys and he loved sharing his creativity and wisdom with them. Cliff was baptized, confirmed and married at Harris Covenant Church where he attended until the pandemic. He served on the Harris Fire Department as a volunteer and several years as the Chief, the Harris Town Council and was a member of American Legion Post 139 for over 50 years.
Cliff is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Clark) Lindberg of Fort Mill, SC, Sharlyn (Dennis) Good of Sunrise and Kelly (Dean) Rogstad of North Branch; 8 grandchildren, Jayme, Heather, Casey, Andrew, Tiffany, Aaron, Amanda and Samantha; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers Dean (Marlys) Ramberg, Darrell Ramberg all of Harris; brother-in-law Curtis Britz of Golden Valley; sisters-in-law Mavis Ramberg of Harris, Bonnie Ramberg of Cambridge; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Ramberg; wife, Marcia; son, James; brothers, Elven (Norma), Carl (Pat), Roland, Willard; sisters, Dorothy Britz, Gloria (Walter) Hansen; sisters-in-law, Shelley (John) Jeffris, Janet Ramberg.
Out of respect for Clifford's struggle with Covid-19, there is no large gathering being held.
A graveside service for Cliff will be held in the spring of 2022 for immediate family at the Covenant Cemetery in Harris with military honors.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel
