Clayton F. Johnson passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the age of 96 at Rushseba Station Memory Care Unit at Rush City, MN, under the care of Fairview Accent Care.
His family always called him "Bud." Many of his friends knew him as "Joe" and thought that was his actual name. Many, many years ago there was a famous author, Joe Brown, and Clayton was a spitting image of him. That is why many started calling him Joe early in life and it continued into his adult life. Very few ever called him Clayton, until the last several years that is the only name he would respond to.
Clayton was born in Minneapolis, MN to Gust and Marie Johnson on March 28, 1925. He had two brothers- Gene and Bob. At a young age, Clayton's family moved to a farm at Rush Point, MN. The family became members of Calvary Lutheran Church at Rush Point, MN. Clayton remained a member there until his death. He was actually the oldest member of the congregation at the time of his passing. Clayton worked on the family farm until he got a job with Chisago County mowing road ditches in the summer and plowing snow from the roads in the winter. Upon retirement, Clayton drove the elderly and disabled to their doctor appointments, driving for Isanti County. Clayton moved to Cambridge. He had a regular schedule of going for coffee and meeting with friends. The group enjoyed meeting at MacDonalds in Cambridge and the bakery in Cambridge and the Kaffe Stuga in Harris. In 2013 as forgetfulness was setting- in he asked to be moved to an assisted living facility in Cambridge. He resided there for 3+ years. At that point, he was moved to a facility near Spring Lake, MN (between Cambridge and North Branch). He was at that facility for 3 years. As things became more difficult for Clayton, he was once again moved to a new facility. His new home became the brand- new building called Rushseba in Rush City, MN. Clayton remained at this facility until the time of his death. Hospice started helping to care for Clayton and continued assisting him until the time of his death.
Clayton's love was always his car. He enjoyed buying a new car every other year or so. When it became apparent, thru testing, that it was no longer safe for him to drive, it shattered him. At that point his daily requests were, "Can you take me to the bank?" and "Can you take me to the bakery?" and "Can you take me to Rush Point?" Clayton was a simple man, not expecting much of the world around him. He was a frugal man, who tried to save every penny he ever made. He enjoyed his brothers and cousins and was especially proud of his four nephews and three nieces. His only real goal in life was to leave an inheritance to his seven nieces and nephews for their education or their homes. He would have been so devastated to know the bulk of his savings went for his long-term care instead. Clayton was originally diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009 and it has been a difficult road for him, getting worse and worse each year. The last few years Clayton was plagued with Parkinson's, which hindered him living a normal life even more.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, sister-in-law and most of his cousins that he grew up with; and special friends Marion Freedlund and Lillian Hjelm.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Cathy Johnson of Rush City, MN; a few second generational cousins; his four nephews, Arne (Melissa) Johnson, Floyd Johnson and John (Jan) Johnson all of Washington state, and Bruce (Cheryl) Johnson of Rosemount, MN; his three nieces, Becky (Randy) Olson of Colorado, Tammy Johnson of Gatlinburg, TN and Sandy (Bobby) DeGray of Harris, MN; third and fourth generation cousins and several grand nieces and nephews and a great-great grandniece and a great-great grandnephew.
Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church of Rush Point. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
