John Lavigne, 97, died peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his daughter Julie’s home in Safety Harbor, FL. John was born in Worcester, MA in 1923 and spent his youth in Queens, NY. He was a talented catcher for his schools’ baseball teams and told stories of skipping school to take the train into Manhattan to hear big bands at the Paramount Theatre. John loved his music and to dance. His father died when he was young, and he helped his mother by selling candy, shining shoes and delivering papers before school. He was thrilled to win a newspaper sales contest and was awarded an expense paid trip into the city. At 16, he enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII, Korean War with Yeoman First Class rank and also worked at the US Naval Prison in Portsmouth, NH. After his discharge, John worked for a Buick dealership in Pittsfield, MA, where he sold a Buick to President Calvin Coolidge’s wife. John relocated to Algona, IA and became a Sales Manager at Sorensen Buick. He met his wife, Jo, a Physical Education teacher on a blind date and they were married six months later. John and Jo moved to Rush City, MN, where he purchased a Culligan Dealership and ran the business for 35 years. They met many treasured, life-long friends and some they traveled together for over 25 years. Prior to retiring, John and Jo sold personalized childrens’ books at craft fairs in the Metro area for many years. This brought them great joy. John and Jo spent winters in the Tampa Bay area in Florida. They enjoyed attending their grandchildrens’ events in Minnesota and Florida. John enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing in Minnesota and Canada with his son, Jack and very dear friends and even some of their children. He had an eye for “making things better” as he and Jo remodeled many projects together. And, for many years he loved patronizing the great Rush City Bakery, the historic Grant House and the Dairy Queen for his “sweets”! For many years, John participated in the Rush City parade where his daughters threw out candy from the Culligan van. He also ran Culligan booths at local county fairs and the Minnesota State Fair. He was a member of the local VFW, American Legion and a Mason. At 95, John and his son, Jack flew on an Honor Flight of West Central Florida (Mission 31) to view war memorials in Washington, DC. It was the trip of his life-time with an amazing parade upon return. John is survived by his children, Jack (Chris), Patti, Shelly (Steve, Brooke, Carly), Julie (Dave, Chase, Paige); brother Richard (Shirley) and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael John and sister, Rita. John and Jo’s interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on November 13th with immediate family attending (due to COVID). We will always remember John’s zest for life!
