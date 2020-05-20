Cindy L. Hanson, age 62 of North Branch, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home with family. Cindy was born on February 26, 1958 in Fridley to parents, John and Jean (Robertson) Fisher, Sr. She attended Fridley schools and received her Associate Degree from Cambridge Community College. Cindy was a devoted mother the first part of her life until age 40 when she started working in the Minneapolis Post Office where she worked for 20 years as a mail carrier retiring from the Coon Rapids Office. She was married to Thomas Hanson by a Justice of the Peace on June 13, 1975. Cindy loved biking and hiking but most of all time spent with her children and grandchildren and just having fun. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tom, Sr. and daughter, Daisy Jean Hanson. She is survived by her children, April (Shayne) Sconberg, Tom, Jr. (Baybay), Angela Bardeaux and Bonnie (Jon) Hanson; grandchildren, Brittany (Brian) Hicks, Mckenzie Hanson, Damian Rose and Ruby Sconberg, Daisy Marie Bardeaux, Luna Fragoso and great-grandchildren Noah and Daisy Jean Hicks; aunt, Carrie Quarnstrom; her siblings, Mary Jo Sanderson, John (Eva) Fisher, Sherri (Scott) Ziebarth and Tony Fisher. A private family graveside service will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy path.” Proverbs 3:5-6 Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
