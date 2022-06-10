Chloe E. Danger

Chloe Elaine Danger, 95, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
She was born September 30, 1926 in Princeton, Minnesota to Guy and Edna (Hefte) Jacques.
Chloe married Bill Danger on December 29, 1945 at the Quamba Baptist Church. They first made their home in Braham until moving to Cambridge in 1950. Chloe was a secretary at the Cambridge Schools. Bill and Chloe owned and operated the Cambridge Montgomery Ward Catalog Agency in the 1970's. She was a longtime member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. Bill passed away in May 2012.
Chloe is survived by her sons Greg (Margie) Danger of Sartell, Steve (Joy) Danger of Daytona Beach, FL; daughter Kris (Lee) Parker of Cambridge; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters Gloria Santillo of Minneapolis, Beverly Larson of Cambridge, Audrey Lind of Waconia; brother Guy (Margaret) Jacques Jr. of North Branch; other relatives and friends.
Full obituary to follow.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.