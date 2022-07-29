Chloe E. Danger

Chloe Elaine Danger of Cambridge, MN passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis on May 30, 2022 following complications from successive hip surgeries. She was 95.

Chloe was born September 30, 1926 in Princeton, MN, the first child of Guy and Edna Jacques. She attended grade school in Quamba, then graduated from Mora High School in 1944. On December 29, 1945, she married William (Bill) Danger at Quamba Baptist Church. They settled in Braham where she worked in an electric shop until Greg was born in 1948. Three years later they moved to Cambridge where Steve was born, followed by Kris in 1954. The family relocated to New Brighton briefly before returning to Cambridge. Chloe worked as a secretary to the principal in the Cambridge School District. In the 1970's, Bill and Chloe owned and operated the Montgomery Ward Catalog Agency in Cambridge. After its sale, Chloe returned to Cambridge Elementary School until her retirement in 1988. She cherished her years there and is fondly remembered by staff and students.

