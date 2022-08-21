Cheryll Kay Ostrom

Cheryll Kay Ostrom passed from this world on August 15, 2022, leaving behind family and friends who will miss her, mourn her and forever be glad they had the privilege of knowing her.

Born to Wendell and Vivian Ostrom in 1945, she spent her childhood on a farm in Grasston, Minnesota. Second oldest in a family of five children, she often turned her caring heart and generous nature to mothering her siblings, who benefited from her love of baking cakes, cookies, pies, and all things delicious. After honing her skills at home, she participated in the Pillsbury Bake-Off while attending Braham High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Later in life she loved to entertain and was known for her enjoyment of hosting elaborate dinner parties. While all the food was fabulous, her bread pudding was a renowned (and frequently requested by repeat guests) favorite!

