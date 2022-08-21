Cheryll Kay Ostrom passed from this world on August 15, 2022, leaving behind family and friends who will miss her, mourn her and forever be glad they had the privilege of knowing her.
Born to Wendell and Vivian Ostrom in 1945, she spent her childhood on a farm in Grasston, Minnesota. Second oldest in a family of five children, she often turned her caring heart and generous nature to mothering her siblings, who benefited from her love of baking cakes, cookies, pies, and all things delicious. After honing her skills at home, she participated in the Pillsbury Bake-Off while attending Braham High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Later in life she loved to entertain and was known for her enjoyment of hosting elaborate dinner parties. While all the food was fabulous, her bread pudding was a renowned (and frequently requested by repeat guests) favorite!
Cheryll earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from St. Cloud State University and while there joined the Delta Zeta Sorority, a life-long association with many lasting friendships. She went on to teach English at Osseo Senior High, engaging her students with her passion for literature and never tiring of teaching the beauty of The Scarlet Letter by Nathanial Hawthorne. A teacher for 20 years, many of her students sought her out as adults to tell her how much she inspired them with her care, concern, and compassion during their formative teen-age years. Cheryll took a sabbatical from teaching to move to Laramie, Wyoming with her second husband. She attended the University of Wyoming, studied English Literature and Creative Writing Practice, and received her Master of Arts degree in English. She then returned to Minnesota, going on to work in the field of professional teacher development and curriculum development at the State Department of Education and at the Perpich Center for Arts Education.
Although her career came first, she also pursued her passion for literature and creative writing and was chosen for the Loft mentorship program. Book clubs and writing circles were mainstays in her life and she formed many lasting friendships with others who shared her love of literature. Her readings at local bookstore events of the short stories she was working on were always a hit with the audience.
Throughout her life, Cheryll loved to travel in the United States and abroad. One of her favorite memories was her trip to Europe with her nephew, Jon, who was a young man of 13 at the time. She reveled in telling stories of attending plays with him in London and eating pastries in Paris. Always interested in culture and opportunities to spend time with her friends, she was a fan of the opera, the symphony, and museums, not only in her hometown of Minneapolis and St. Paul but also Chicago, St. Louis, New Orleans, and various other places that captured her spirit of adventure and love of a good road trip. Or you might find her with a friend or two on a quiet retreat at a cabin on the North Shore, often with several dogs!
Cheryll was a woman of many talents who always kept busy. In addition to cooking, baking, writing, reading, and traveling, Cheryll loved sewing, knitting, and crocheting. There are many friends who treasure one of her beautiful afghans, baby blankets or shawls. She was also active in her community and served on the board for her townhouse association for several years.
Cheryll spent most of her adult life living in the Brooklyn Park area, where she was often seen walking her dogs and could be counted on to care for the dogs of friends and neighbors. Animals and people recognized her loving heart.
She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca Ostrom and Pamela Ostrom, her brother, Greg Ostrom, her nephew, Jon Ostrom, and her niece, Jaclyn Ostrom Szczech, along with their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Rolland Ostrom.
