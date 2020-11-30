Cheryl “Ducky’ E. Frahs, age 70 of North Branch, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul. Ducky was born on October 14, 1950 in St. Paul to parents, Jack and Irene (LaFleur) Gage. Ducky lived in St. Paul before moving to the Sunrise area where she raised her kids on the family farm. She worked over 30 years for Superior Engineering in North Branch as a Press Operator. Ducky loved crafting, scrapbooking, going for walks as well as movies and time spent with her grandchildren and outings with friends. She will be dearly missed. Ducky is survived by her three children, Tom Frahs of Stacy, Jim (Stacy) Frahs of Harris and Dawn (Randy) Anderson of Shafer; sisters, Jo Heurung and Linda (Terry) Schultz; her six grandchildren, Ashley, Craig, Chris, Brittany, Allson and Abby as well as her nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Irene. “Til We Meet Again” Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will take place in the spring of 2021 with interment at Sunrise Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.