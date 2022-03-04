Charlene V. Nyberg

Charlene Virginia Nyberg passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Castle Rock, Colorado after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.
Charlene was born in Cambridge, Minnesota on August 12, 1954 to George and Donna Anderson of North Branch. Charlene attended school in North Branch, Minnesota and graduated in 1982. She married Donovahn Nyberg of Isanti, Minnesota in 1985. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Almelund, Minnesota where they spent much of their free time at Wild River State Park and Wild Mountain. Charlene was an accomplished downhill skier.
In 1990, the couple moved to Colorado where they could pursue their skiing passion at a new level. They worked together in the construction industry for many years. Charlene loved walking their dogs down by the Platte River. She loved nature and she loved her Lord Jesus. She professed her love for Jesus even in her last hours.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Donovahn; brother, Dan (Valerie) Anderson; mother, Donna Anderson; mother in law, Wilma Nyberg; brother in law, Garland (Nancy) Nyberg and sister in law, Shelly Anderson; her nieces, McKenzie, Elizabeth, Britta Anderson and Erin Reed; nephew, Chaz (Shuani) Anderson.
She is preceded in death by her father, George Anderson; father in law, Arliss Nyberg; brother, Zachary Anderson and sister in law, Becky Donat.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with visitation one hour prior to the service. Light refreshments will be served following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
