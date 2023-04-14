Cecilia A. Fenner, 91 years young, of North Branch, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Divine Nursing and Rehab, St. Croix Falls, WI.
Cecilia was born on October 1, 1931 in Cambridge, MN to parents Carl and Ethel Falk. She graduated from North Branch High School with the class of 1949. She married Herman Fenner on November 7, 1953 at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark, MN and celebrated 67 years of marriage before Herman's passing in 2020.
Cecilia was mainly a homemaker, together with Herman raising four sons in Maplewood, MN before moving to their beloved hobby farm in Sunrise Township, Chisago County, in 1996. She worked part-time for a Twin Cities insurance agency and various banks after high school, worked in an ENT clinic and later helped manage the parking facility at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital (now Regions Hospital).
Cecilia loved to play waltzes and polkas on her accordion which she learned to play as a young child. In later years, she would play for senior citizens, often younger than herself! She was a member of the Red Hat Club and enjoyed bowling, gardening, camping, road trips, and watching wildlife around her home. And oh, how she loved her sweets, especially chocolate, right up to the end!
She is survived by sons, David (Kathy) Fenner, Jeffrey Fenner, Brian (Janet) Fenner and Greg (Rene) Fenner; her four grandchildren, Kristina (Ed) Mossong, Chad (Casie) Fenner, Kristyne Boettcher (Omar Rubio) and Cameron Fenner; three great grandchildren Henry Fenner, Audrey Fenner, and Leya Rubio. She is also survived by brother- and sisters-in-law Jim (Luella) Fenner, Alice Sherman, Ruby Stronsky, Evelyn Engdahl, and Mary Fenner. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ethel Falk and sisters, Adeline Sandquist and Corinne Bergstrom.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Divine Nursing and Rehab in St. Croix Falls and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care of mom.
Funeral service held at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service, followed by burial at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Stark, MN.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch or Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Barnch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
