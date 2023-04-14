Cecilia A. Fenner

Cecilia A. Fenner, 91 years young, of North Branch, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Divine Nursing and Rehab, St. Croix Falls, WI.

Cecilia was born on October 1, 1931 in Cambridge, MN to parents Carl and Ethel Falk. She graduated from North Branch High School with the class of 1949. She married Herman Fenner on November 7, 1953 at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark, MN and celebrated 67 years of marriage before Herman's passing in 2020.

