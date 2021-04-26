Carole Jean Westerlund Markson passed away on April 22, 2021 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, MN. Carole was 72 years young as of January 14, 2021. Carole loved playing with her kitty cats, birds, wildlife and many different kinds of flowers, especially hostas, which were her favorite. Carole was born January 14, 1949 in Braham, MN to Wilbur and Delores Westerlund. Carole worked very hard to take care of her 3 boys after the death of her love in 1985, husband and father John Bollin, Sr. It was a tough road and she succeeded, even after the challenge of taking care of Jimbo with Neuro Fibromatosis, with the help of her youngest son Mike Bollin. She always enjoyed time with family and friends and she will be deeply missed. Carole was definitely a wonderful person and she was one of a kind. Carole was preceded in death by John Bollin, Sr., James John Bollin,Tonya Jean Bollin, sister, Judy Hamernick and parents. She is survived by sons John S. Bollin, Jr. and Micheal John Bollin; grandchildren James, Nathan, Amelia and Tony; brother Kevin Westerlund (Darla) and family. The funeral will be at Christ the King Catholic Church, 230 Fern Street N., Cambridge, MN 55008 on Friday April 30 at 11am. Visitation begins at 10:15am. Burial follows funeral mass.
