Carole Cell (Lange) was born January 8, 1932 in Oshkosh, WI, and passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 at Mainstreet Village in Richfield, MN. Preceded in death by husband, Gordon; infant son, Jeffery; daughter, Cindy; son, Keith and grandson, James. Carole is survived by four sons Craig, Brad, Gary and Rodney Cell. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and most recently a great-great grandson. Carole was the youngest and only remaining of the five Oshkosh Lange sisters. Carole’s mother died when she was 10 years of age. Carole became a young mother and devoted herself to her family. She was a wonderful cook and an even better baker. Carole had a witty sense of humor that was enjoyed by all, especially in her final days. Carole’s family is grateful to the staff at Mainstreet Village and Allina Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
