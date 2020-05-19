Carol H. Cieminski

Carol passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Miltona, Minnesota on May 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Carol was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on April 2, 1941 to Mary and Ivan Bump. Carol’s Catholic faith was very important to her. She grew up in Marshall, Minnesota, the ninth of 13 children. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1959 and had a successful career as a Nurse Assistant working with Dr. William Card in the Twin Cities. On October 25, 1969, she married Nick Cieminski and the two lived together in St. Louis Park for 35 years before moving to Rush City and building their dream home. Carol was a hard worker, dedicated spouse, sister, “auntie,” and friend to all. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved and cherished her brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews and their families. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Cieminski; her parents, Ivan and Mary Bump; her brothers, Lyle Bump and Dennis Bump; sisters-in-law, Nadine Bump and Mary Bump; and brothers-in-law, Julius E. Gernes, Clint Gregg, and Leo Schultz. She is fondly remembered by her sisters and brothers: Sherlee Gregg, Kenneth Bump (Delores), Elaine Schultz, Louise Olson (Art), Lois Gernes, Mike Bump (Vicki), Tom Bump (Jean), Melvin Bump (Margaret), Barbara Slaggie (Steve), and Susan Tubbs (Larry) and the entire family. She will also be remembered by her many friends from over the years. We will have a celebration of Carol’s life and a Mass of Christian Burial in Winona, Minnesota at a later date when it is safe to do so. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice.
