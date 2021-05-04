Carol Annette Blood, age 63, of Isanti, died at her home on May 3, 2021. Carol was born January 28, 1958 in Minneapolis to Wallace and Virginia (Martin) Schmidt. She was raised in Elk River and graduated from Blaine High School. Carol married Wayne Blood on September 11, 1976 and they made their home in rural Isanti. She was employed as a utility locator for City Lights for several years. Carol enjoyed crocheting, crafting, bird watching, her dogs and especially the family activities and being with her grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Dale Hofker. She is survived by her husband, Wayne of Isanti; two sons, Mark (Mindy) Blood of Mora, Martyn (Hailly) Blood of Sierra Vista, Arizona; five grandchildren; three brothers, Steve (Cheryl) Schmidt, Bruce (Vivian) Schmidt, Tommy (Victoria) Schmidt; three sisters, Bonnie (Gary) Weatherman, Carla (Jerry) Bruggeman, Toni Lee Schmidt (Todd Goldenstein); and by many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10th at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
