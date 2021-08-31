Carol A Schmakel

It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Ann Schmakel, age 80, announces that Carol passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 26, 2021 at her home in Stanchfield, MN. Carol was born on October 31, 1940 in Braham, MN to Charlie and Tillie (Schrupp) Brandt. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham. Carol married the love of her life, William “Bill” Schmakel, on June 6, 1959 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. Together, they had five children; Bill, Larry, Christy, Robert and Connie. Carol’s favorite pastimes were spent watching hummingbirds and birds, chasing pests away (squirrels), talking with her beloved friends Sue and Kayla, reading books, collecting witch memorabilia, making people laugh by being her sassy self, playing cards and board games, as well as sharing her fond memories with her grandchildren. One of Carol’s biggest passions was playing organ. She played for 65 years at St. Stephen’s Church in Braham, where she was a devout member of the church. Carol was a spiritual woman who kept her faith strong and devoted each morning to prayer. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children, Bill (Rhonda), Christy, Robert, Connie; her beloved seven grandchildren, Billy, Crystal, Erin, Carrie, Carola, Neil and Marisa; her eight great-grandchildren; numerous friends and extended family. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Tille; sister Janice; husband Bill; son Larry; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham with Pastor Tim Renstrom officiating. Music provided by Sharon Jaques. Interment in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Memorials are preferred to the St. Stephen’s Church of Braham. Arrangements were by the Rock-Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.