Carol A. Rafftery, age 73 of North Branch, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Carol was born on October 15, 1948 in Minneapolis to parents, John J. and Stella L. (Kucnair) Lonsky. She attended schools in Columbia Heights and graduated with the class of 1966. Carol worked at Control Data for several years before a career with the United States Postal Service as a postal clerk. In her earlier years, she loved horseback riding and dancing. Most of her hobbies involved friends and family like the occasional trip or two to the casino and spending time supporting her family's hobbies and events. Most of all, she will be remembered as caregiver to others and developing long lasting friendships. "She always brought rays of sunshine into people's lives."
Carol is survived by her two sons, Shawn (Tara) Rafftery of Stanchfield and Dennis (Melissa) Rafftery of North Branch; her brother, Richard (Connie) Lonsky of Brainerd; sister-in-law, Shelly Stanley of Brainerd; her four grandchildren, McKenzie and Emily Rafftery and Camden and Colby Rafftery.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John L. Lonsky.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch with Fr. Shane Stoppel-Wasinger officiating. Visitation held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to mass at church on Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
