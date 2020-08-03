Carl “Doc” Wayne Carlson, age 70 of North Branch, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Wayne was born in St. Paul on June 17, 1950 to Kelly and Ella Carlson, and lived on the family farm in Kost until his passing. He worked for the USDA/FSA for 43 years and also worked at County Market for 5 years. It was at the farm service agency where he met and later married the love of his life Tora in 1984. Wayne lived for deer hunting and being with the same guys for years. He was always trying to shoot that elusive Kost buck. Always proud when the younger hunters shot deer and ohhh the hunting tales told at the breakfast table! It was always good for a laugh. In the spring, the same 4 guys fished the opener for 40+ years and fished in a 13’ boat to start, and it was a tradition. Wayne adored his family, teaching them to be fine young men, and having the privilege of watching his grandchildren every day. They brought such joy to him. He was an only child, but had many cousins that enjoyed coming to the farm for a week or more in the summers. Family was very important to him. He had so many friends and was always happy to see them to talk of old times. He was known for his great hugs, a smirk on his face and that twinkle in his eye. H always had a kind word, and the knack to be comforting at the time you needed it most. He truly was our gentle giant and he will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Tora; sons, Kelly (Heather) Carlson of Plymouth and Matthew (Soua) Carlson of North Branch; his four grandchildren, Henry, Arthur, Lyanna and Ella; he is also survived by several cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Kelly and Ella Carlson; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Helen Olsen; sister-in-law, Val Mikyska; brothers-in-law, Porter Huddleson and Russell Wekseth. A public visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Amador Heritage Center in Almelund (east of Immanuel Lutheran Church). Due to Covid-19, please bring your own chair, practice social distancing and face coverings are required. A celebration of life will be held on the family farm at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Your choices are Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund Fire and Rescue, and the Almelund Lions Club.
