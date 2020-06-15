I would like to thank everyone that made my 100th birthday on June 7th a huge success. To the American Legion Post 85 & the Auxiliary, the North Branch Fire & Police departments, the Chisago County Sheriff's department, the Chisago County Veterans Service, the American Legion Riders, the Freedom Riders & to all of my family and friends. Also, to Ecumen for their support of my parade. I have never had a birthday parade and didn't know what to expect. Its was fun & quite different to view everything from a distance. But what a great pleasure it was. God Bless You All Sincerely, Kenneth Swanson WWII Veteran
