Camille A. Rainer

Camille Arlette Rainer, age 78 of Almelund, died on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake.
Camille was born on August 2, 1943 in North Branch to parents Fillmore and Cleo (Waldhoff) Thunstrom. She graduated high school in 1961, and from Saint Cloud State University in 1963 with a major in education. She married Phillip Rainer on October 10, 1964 at Saint Bridget's in Lindstrom and they were blessed with three children, Kristine Collette, Phillip Thomas, and Michael James. In 1977, she earned her Master's degree in special education from Saint Thomas.
Camille was a positive force for good and spent her life teaching reading and special education primarily in the North Branch school system.
Always a bright and energetic spirit, her love of children, family and God shined brightly in her life. She also loved reading, travelling, spending time with her grandchildren and watching the boats go by at the family cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Camille is survived by her husband Phillip; her daughter Kristine (Randall) Stendahl of Fort Wayne, Indiana, her son Phillip of Aitkin, her son Michael (Elizabeth) of Excelsior; 11 grandchildren: Eric, Jonathon, Ellen, Adrian, Levi, Luke, Mary, Faustina, Mark, Valentina and Augustine; great-grandson Oliver; sisters Judith Renard of Wyoming, Sheryl Quick of Zimmerman, Valerie Mitthun of Rush City, Renee Dimich of North Branch, and Jewell Peterson of Almelund.
She is preceded in death by her parents Fillmore and Cleo; brother James and sister Michelle.
Visitation held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Graveside service with Pastor Josh Jensen officiating following at Kost Cemetery in Kost.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
