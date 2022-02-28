Bruce H. Wolleat, age 93 of Sunrise, MN, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Cambridge Medical Center.
Bruce was born on October 13, 1928, in Sunrise, MN to Harry and Florence (Goebel) Wolleat, where he lived until he joined the Army in February of 1951 and served in the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married and raised his family in Sunrise.
Bruce had many jobs throughout his life, which includes, delivering beer for Hamm's, superintendent at the Arsenal, laborer for Opus Corporation, and his true passion of being a farmer. After retirement, he enjoyed cutting wood, bailing hay for his horse customers, vegetable and flower gardening, and canning pickles and tomatoes with the goal of always canning more the next year.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janice Loger, and his oldest son Jeffrey.
He is survived by son Lynn (Leslie) of Sunrise; daughters Cindy (Mike) Fatland of Sunrise and Traci (Tom) Dubois of Askov; grandchildren Brandon, Marshall, Jack, Roy and Hana. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren Jax, Mila, Presley and Parker.
The family would like to thank Encore Assisted Living in North Branch for the great care our Dad received while he lived there.
Memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grandstand Funeral Home in North Branch with Pastor David Stertz officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment following the service at Sunrise Cemetery with military honors provided by the North Branch American Post #85.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch.
