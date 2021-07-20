Brian C. LaBelle, age 84 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his residence. Brian was born in Rush City to parents Howard and Grace LaBelle. He enlisted in the US Army and was a mail carrier in Harris, Minnesota. Brian is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth “Betts,” parents, brothers George and Doug and his sister Faye. He is survived by his children Kane, Misty, Hoss, and Jacklyn; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment follows the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
