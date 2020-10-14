Brett Roger Simonson, born September 15, 1962 of Isanti, Minnesota, died unexpectedly October 11, 2020 at his home at the age of 58. To those who knew him the loss is profound. He will always be remembered for his witty, sarcastic sense of humor, quiet presence and kind hearted, loving nature. He was a simple man who loved music, movies, video games, memes, and a more recent love for snap chat filters. He was the first to offer help, a joke, or an encouragement. He held a profound ability to be a calming presence or a safe place, for those who needed it the most. Brett is survived by his son, David (Rhea) Simonson; his mother, Jackie Englund; his brother, Jeremy Englund; his nieces and nephew, Torah, Joshua and Adalyn Englund. He also was a beloved friend to many. Brett was preceded in death by his dad, Dean Englund; his brother, Bart Simonson, and his nephew, Nathan Englund. Private services were held. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
