Brenda Froelke of Woodbury passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home at the age of 75. Brenda Carol Froelke was born September 10, 1944 to Lawrence and Hilda (Bredy) Froelke in Rush City, Minnesota. Brenda attended Rush City High School and graduated in 1962. Upon graduation, Brenda worked at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company in St. Paul. She was a Senior Administrative Assistant and also held other positions. She was employed for 3M for 40 years. After retiring from 3M, she was hired by US Bank in Senior Administration for 7 years using her computer knowledge and other business talents to work for 7 vice-presidents. While Brenda worked at 3M, she attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota and majored in Liberal Arts. She also attended and graduated from the University of St. Thomas School of Business as a BA major. Brenda was an accordion and cornet player, singer and recording artist in the Froelke Sisters and Brother Band from 1962-1971. She also played cornet in the South Washington Community Band in Cottage Grove from 2013-2017. She also played the keyboard in the 194 Xpress Band in Woodbury from 2015-2019 until her recent illness. Brenda enjoyed diverse activities including travel and went to Europe, Hawaii and various countries. She also liked reading, sewing, skiing, tennis and socializing. She recently studied Ancient Biblical Literature and was a member of the National Bible Study (BSF) in Woodbury. Brenda was known for her wit and humor on different subjects as well as her enthusiasm for music and her detail in business. She typed 120 words per minute and also took shorthand just as fast. She held many certificates in both music and business. Brenda is survived by her sister Audrey (Joe) Emer of Birchwood, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Barry Paulson of Pine City; sister-in-law Leann Froelke of Pine City; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence (who was a local Rush City businessman and trumpet player in the Jolly Dutchmen Band) and Hilda Froelke (formerly of Bismarck, ND); brother Frank Froelke (drummer in the Froelke Sisters and Brother Band and the Jolly Dutchmen Band); sister Marie Paulson. Services for Brenda: 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal will take place one hour prior to the service. The interment will take place in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.